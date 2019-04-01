Foriegn

Huddersfield relegated

April 1, 2019
0 236 Less than a minute

HUDDERSFIELD Town were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Wins for 17th-placed Burnley and Southampton in 16th sealed Huddersfield’s fate, as they matched Derby County’s record, set in 2008, for the earliest relegation from the Premier League after 32 games.

Huddersfield were doing a fine job of frustrating Palace in the Selhurst Park sunshine, with the hosts rarely threatening until the latter stages.

Huddersfield’s resistance was broken after Wilfried Zaha was fouled in the penalty area in the 76th minute, with Luka Milivojevic converting from the spot to put Palace in front.

Patrick van Aanholt’s late goal sealed the win, as Huddersfield slumped to their 24th defeat of the season.- Eurosport

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

EPL Results

April 1, 2019

Messi misses Ronaldo in La Liga

April 1, 2019

Late win sees Liverpool back on top

April 1, 2019

Teenager gives Juve narrow win

April 1, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close