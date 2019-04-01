Huddersfield relegated

HUDDERSFIELD Town were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Wins for 17th-placed Burnley and Southampton in 16th sealed Huddersfield’s fate, as they matched Derby County’s record, set in 2008, for the earliest relegation from the Premier League after 32 games.

Huddersfield were doing a fine job of frustrating Palace in the Selhurst Park sunshine, with the hosts rarely threatening until the latter stages.

Huddersfield’s resistance was broken after Wilfried Zaha was fouled in the penalty area in the 76th minute, with Luka Milivojevic converting from the spot to put Palace in front.

Patrick van Aanholt’s late goal sealed the win, as Huddersfield slumped to their 24th defeat of the season.- Eurosport