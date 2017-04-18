HR leadership mentoring programme held

As part of activities lined up for the upcoming HR Focus Conference and Awards 2017, HR Focus has rolled out another industry first, dubbed ‘HR Mentorship Masterclass’.

Twenty-two senior HR practitioners engaged in a leadership mentoring programme for over 80 emerging HR practitioners and students, many of whom aspire to become HR practitioners participated in the programme.

Under the theme: ‘Building a sustainable HR profession through knowledge sharing’.

It sought to create a platform that brings two generations of HR practitioners together to engage in knowledge acquisition transfer and explore innovative ways of creating people advantage for their organisations.

Participants were taken through current and evolving trends in the HR profession, what it takes to contribute to the value creation process as an HR practitioner, how to align the Millennial workforce and integrate them into the company’s culture, and develop a system of succession planning for their organisations by identifying and preparing high potential leaders.

Internationally renowned motivational speaker and leadership consultant, Rev. Celia Apeagyei-Collins and Mrs. Stella Agyenim-Boateng, HR Consultant, GLICO gave keynote presentations on, ‘Leading and mentoring the next generation of leaders’ and ‘Aligning Millennia’s with evolving trends in the world of work’ respectively.

Rev. Celia Apeagyei Collins stressed the need for intentional mentoring as it had direct impact on the bottom line.

On her part, Mrs. Stella Agyenim-Boateng threw light on the peculiar attributes of the Millennials and the diversity they bring to the workplace, and why it is imperative that HR practitioners leveraged their energy, innovative prowess, and entrepreneurial flair to build an effective organisation.

Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan, Chief Executive of HR Focus Magazine, said, “The HR profession as it stands now require practitioners to understand the weight of the challenge and also, wield the competencies critical to delivering results.

She added that this and more had made it necessary for senior HR practitioners to identify and prepare the next generation of HR leaders.

Each mentor was assigned four mentees, and they shared their life stories to serve as guide for mentees to identify the key competencies required to succeed in the HR profession to identify the shortcomings of the profession in creating value for the business and how to overcome them, amongst others.

One of the mentors, Mr. Victor Mensah, CEO, Victor & Victors, a management consulting firm based in Zambia streamed live via video call and had a fruitful session with his mentees. Mr. Godwin Martey, CEO of Websoft Solutions, a software development company, also gave a brief presentation on how technology is revolutionising the world of HR.