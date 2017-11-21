Hospitality and Tourism Guide newspaper launched in Accra

A newspaper and website to promote tourism and hospitality in the country has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed the Hospitality and Toursim Guide, the newspaper and website will also focus on creating awareness among Ghanaians on both major and relatively unknown tourist sites as well as highlighting the cultural make-up of the host community.

In a speech read on her behalf, Mrs Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, reiterated the need for all stakeholders in the tourism sector to collaborate in finding solutions to challenges impeding its growth.

“The tourism sector has so many lucrative opportunities at the various levels, ranging from transportation, communication to food and beverages. We need to work together in designing strategies that would confront the challenges head on to maximise economic and social benefits. Jobs creation, improved government revenue, good infrastructure, improved standard of living would be achieved if we remain focused and work together as industry players,” she stated.

The Ministry, she said, was working with relevant agencies towards improving conditions at the various tourist sites in readiness for expected increase in the number of tourists, and urged local authorities and traditional leaders to intensify efforts to brand cultures and traditions to attract both Ghanaians and foreigners.

She asked host communities of tourist sites and operators to ensure maintenance as well as standards were not compromised to enable the drive towards growing the sector.

Mr. Richard Senyo Sumah, Managing Editor, Hospitality and Tourism Guide , said the focus of the newspaper was to educate Ghanaians on tourism, and ‘instigate’ their desires to explore the numerous tourist sites in the country.

It would also profile tourist sites and keep readers informed of the opportunities and potentials existing in the districts and communities, he noted.

Additionally, the website would further provide overview of the various sites and hospitality facilities as well as provide details on location and direction.

Mr Ben Anane-Nsiah, Marketing Manager, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the initiative was in line with the Authority’s objective to quadruple tourists’ presence in the country by 2027.

He commended the newspaper for supporting the initiative, and urged for effective collaboration to stimulate interests in domestic tourism.

The GTA, Mr Anane-Nsiah said would enforce all regulatory requirements to ensure that industry players adhere to accepted standards.

