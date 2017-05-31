Horrific…Army officer lynched

Fear and uncertainty has gripped the Central Regional town of Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West district after military personnel dispatched by the military high command descended on the town to unravel circumstances leading to the death of Captain Maxwell Mahama of the Ghana Army.

The deceased working with the Fifth Infantry Battalion (5BN) was lynched by a mob who mistook him for an armed robber and therefore, subjected him to severe beatings leading to his death.

Not even his cry for mercy and shouting that, “I am a soldier, I am a solider not an armed robber” could deter the agitated crowd to actually heed to his plea.

Residents in the late hours of Monday were sitting on tenterhook as to what would befall them because of the atrocities committed by some military members of the community against the officer.

Some residents were heard praying fervently for God to intervene, with others accusing the military of being behind illegal mining in the town, while others said the state does not value them as citizens since no seriousness had been attached to numerous armed robbery cases in the town.

Earlier there was mass exodus of some members of the community for fear of invasion of the town by military personnel upon knowing the identity of the deceased as a military personnel.

But when the military cum police team arrived in full combat gears they managed to round up some members of the community who were made to sit on the floor while the security team moved in to arrest more people suspected to be linked to the lynching of Captain Mahama.

A number of opinion leaders including the Denkyira Development Association, raised red flag on the way the military were handling the situation.

After screening those rounded up by the joint team, five suspects were picked for further interrogation.

In all about 50 residents were rounded up by the team yesterday morning for investigations into the heinous crime committed by some of the residents.

Briefing The Ghanaian Times later, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Irene Oppong explained that the five residents, all males were handed over to the police command for further investigations.

The decision to hand over the suspects to the police, she said, was reached during a closed-door meeting between the military delegation led by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General William Azure Ayamdo for the military and DCOP David Neenyi Ampah-Bennin, the Central Regional Police Commander.

The suspects at the time of filing this report were being transported from Denkyira Boasi to the Central Regional Police headquarters at Cape Coast.

Earlier ASP Oppong told The Ghanaian Times that the police received a report from the assembly man of Denkyira Obuasi electoral area near Diaso, William Baah, on Monday at about 9:30am that he got a distress call from one of the foodstuff sellers along the Denkyira Obuasi highway that, she has seen a man with a pistol hidden at his back and they, therefore, suspected him to be an armed robber.

She said the assembly man said that when they approached the man, he pulled a pistol at him compelling him to run for cover leaving his two other colleagues behind.

The police, she explained, proceeded to the scene only to find the man lynched by irate mob with multiple deep cut wounds on the head and parts of the body partially burnt.

ASP Oppong further said that at about 7pm on Monday, the police was informed that the deceased was not an armed robber, but an Army Captain of the Fifth Infantry Battalion (5BN), by an army officer, WO II Lawrence Achiayao.

The deceased was further identified as Captain Maxwell Mahama, the Commander-In-Charge of “Come Life” troop currently on support duties at Alaska C & G mining company at Amenase Forest near Diaso.

In a related development, President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a series of tweets yesterday condemned the horrific killing of Captain Mahama, assuring the family of the deceased that the security agencies would leave no stone unturned in smoking out the perpetrators.

“My condolences to the family of Captain Maxwell Mahama on their tragic loss. I assure them that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, in a message of condolence to the family, called for calm and restraint as the security agencies investigate the unfortunate lynching of a serving military officer at Denkyira-Obuasi.

“Your loss is a loss to the whole country. Your husband, son and brother lost his life serving his country. Taking the law into our hands in the manner the perpetrators of the act did was an act of cruelty. However, I implore the affected institution to remain calm as the security agencies investigate the matter,” the statement said.

The former President added his voice to calls by many concerned Ghanaians over the lack of speedy investigation and prosecution of persons who perpetrate serious crimes such as armed robbery and murder.

“When the law does not seem to be giving people justice, such acts of cruelty resulting in the unfortunate loss of innocent life, is the end result. I call on the security agencies and the law courts to inspire confidence in the populace by acting swiftly and effectively when crimes are committed in our communities,” former President Rawlings said.

Former John Mahama has also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. Commiserating with the wife and children of the deceased on twitter, former President Mahama said: “My heart goes out to my brother, Capt. Chubby Adam Mahama (Rtd.) on the murder of his son, Capt. Maxwell Mahama.

He tweeted “#RestinPeaceMaxwell,” and further added that “And my condolences to the wife of Captain Maxwell Mahama, his young children & to his mother on the loss of her only son”.

The Minority in Parliament has entreated the government to as “a matter of urgency to explore all legal and legitimate means to bring the perpetuators to book”.

From David O. Yarboi-Tetteh