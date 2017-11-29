Homowo Cup: Tema, La for finals

Tema XI defeated Teshie XI 1-0 to book a date with La XI in the finals of the McDan Ga-Adangme Homowo Unity Cup scheduled for December 3 at the La Park.

The Harbour boys scored the only goal of the match in the dying minutes of the first half through Isaac Amoah after dominating and creating several chances.

Teshie came back strongly in the second half but were unable to find the back of the net.

All is now set for the two best teams in the competition to square off in the grand finale on Sunday with Tema promising to quash La’s host and win ambitions.

Speaking after the game, Tema goal scorer, Amoah expressed confidence in his team’s ability to emerge victorious in the final to win the ultimate trophy.

“We have a very strong attacking force and we are certain to get the goals against La and take the trophy to Tema,” he stated.

The former AshantiGold player added that, he was very pleased to score against Teshie and very confident to get another goal in the grand finale.

Tema defender, Kenneth Owusu said, they would make some additions to the team as they look forward to a very tough game.

Secretary of the Organising Committee of the competition, Daniel Koney was pleased with the level of discipline and professionalism displayed by players and spectators.

The winner of the tournament would walk away with a trophy and a cash prize while the first and second runners up would also receive cash prizes.

Individual awards including the top goalscorer, the best defender and the most disciplined team would be given to deserving individuals and team.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE