Holyfield’s son win

It was all Holyfield from the first second.

It is safe to say Evan Holyfield’s pro boxing career is off to a strong, if slightly controversial start.

The 22-year-old son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield won his first career pro boxing match in just 16 seconds, with a TKO of Nick Winstead, 21, that might have been the result of a somewhat premature referee stoppage.

Holyfield went out and landed a number of shots on Winstead from the outset, eventually knocking him down with a strong left hook. Referee Robert Hoyle immediately stepped in and called the fight.

However, Winstead was clearly unhappy with Hoyle’s decision to give Holyfield the win so quickly, as was the crowd. – AFP