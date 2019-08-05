Hohoe residents call on Energy Minister to contest for Parliament

P A large number of constituents in the Hohoe Municipality, made up of market women, barbers, teachers, carpenters, farmers and taxi drivers held a press conference in Hohoe with a call on John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy, to contest the 2020 general elections as their parliamentary candidate.

George Dogbe, Public Relations Office of Agenda for Development in Hohoe Constituency, noted that they are putting aside their political affiliation since the municipality lags behind in development to rally behind John Peter Amewu whose apparent efforts to transform Hohoe and its environs since 2017 had stood him in good stead to represent them in Parliament.

According to him they raised money to buy the nomination form for him which is unprecedented in the history of the constituency, adding that they intend to take their destiny into their own hands and will no longer sit on the fence.

He cited the modern sports stadium under construction in Hohoe which was through the instrumentality of the Minister, provision of streetlights to most of the communities, donation of eleven motor cycles to Circuit Supervisors to arrest falling standards in education as well as a Nissan Pickup for the Municipal Director of Education among other financial assistance to Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) and West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) finalists.

Mr Dogbe therefore appealed to every constituent to come and be part of the agenda for development and be part of the wind of change blowing in the Hohoe Municipality.

FROM BABA ADAMS SADIQ, HOHOE