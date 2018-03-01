Ho chiefs kick against renaming Ho Technical University after Dr Ephraim Amu

The chiefs of Ho have warned that they will fiercely resist attempts whatsoever to rename the Ho Technical University after the late Dr Ephraim Amu, the renowned musicologist.

“As the traditional authorities, we are the major stakeholders in the university so we must play a major role in naming the university which is in Ho,” insisted Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII, Awafiaga of the Asogli State and Dufia of Ho-Dome.

He was receiving a delegation from the university, led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel K. Sakyi, which paid a courtesy call on the chiefs at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe yesterday.

The visit formed part of activities marking the launch of the 50th anniversary of the institution which began as a technical institute and later upgraded to a polytechnic before acquiring university status recently.

It also coincided with growing rumours that Ho Technical University was about to be renamed after Dr Amu.

Togbe Howusu maintained that although Dr Amu was a great patriot of Ghana, he played no role in the birth of the institution and made no contribution to its growth.

Apart from that, Dr Amu’s achievements produced no monumental development in Ho, added the Awafiaga of the Asogli State.

He told the visiting delegation that they had woefully violated basic protocol by leaving the traditional authorities of Ho out of the planning of the celebration of the “school which we helped to give birth to and nurtured over the years.”

The chief noted that the traditional authorities of Ho had no representation on the university’s board, saying that was a sacrilege and “disregard for us.”

Togbe Howusu urged the authorities of the university never to depart from the history of the institution and said that “it is only when you know the history of the school that you will be constantly reminded that it was set up to benefit the development aspirations of the community.”

On his part, Professor Sakyi neither confirmed nor denied moves to rename the university after Dr Amu.

However, he assured the chiefs that their concerns would be taken in good faith and carried over to greater authorities for consideration.

From Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho