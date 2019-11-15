Heavy loss for Sao Tome ahead of Ghana tie

Sudan thrashed Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 On Wednesday night to storm top of Group C.

Sao Tome were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute when Aldaire Santos was given his marching orders with the Sudanese leading 1-0 courtesy of Ramadan Agab’s eighth minute goal.

The home side took maximum advantage of their numerical strength to drown the visitors and they went to the break with a two goal buffer when Ahmed Hamid scored the second with two minutes left to half time.

They completed the job in the second half, Sharaf Eldin Shiboub scoring the third on the hour mark before Mohammed el Rasheed completed the route with quarter of an hour left to play.

Sao Tome play Ghana’s Black Stars at home on Monday, whileSouth Africa who played Ghana yesterdayin Cape Coast will be at home against Sudan on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Dakar, the Teranga Lions of Senegal slotted into second spot in Group I after the conclusion of match day one for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers following their 2-0 win at home against Congo.

Senegal is only behind leaders Guinea Bissau on goal difference after the latter thrashed eSwatini 3-0 earlier on in Bissau.

The Teranga Lions were a tough nut to crack at home and they made that count with two quick goals within two minutes.

Sidy Sarr opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Sarr calmly controlled the ball inside the box after the Congo defense struggled to clear a Krepin Diatta corner before volleying it home from close range.

It didn’t take long before the home side doubled their tally, and it was from yet another set piece. A poor clearance from another Diatta corner saw the ball spread out wide on the left to Sadio Mane who floated a beautiful cross that was nodded home by Habib Diallo.

Senegal can topple Guinea Bissau from the top of the standings on Sunday when they travel away to eSwatini while the Djurtus will be playing away to Congo in Brazzaville.-cafonline