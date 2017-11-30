Hearts won’t stop player exit – PRO

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has disclosed that the club will not stop any player from moving on to join another club.

The Phobians have been dealt a huge blow after most of their senior players refused to discuss contract extension after ending the 2016/17 campaign without any silverware.

Speaking on Grand Stand on Class 91.3FM on Monday, Mr Opare said, “One thing we must know is that Hearts of Oak will not stand in the way of any player. Once the offer comes and we look at the future of the player and it is good for you and it is also good for the club, we will let you move on.”

Mr Opare, however, cautioned players who are eager to move out to stop disclosing reasons behind their decision not to extend their contract with the club.

“If I give you an offer and you are not happy with it what you need to do is that you come back to me and tell me what you offered me was not what I was expecting so if (you) will add more, then I am ready for it but if you don’t do that and you start telling the rest of the world that you are not happy with the offer they gave you, how do you expect that individual to expect(know) that you are not happy and that you have to come for further negotiations. If you do that you are not being fair to the person you are dealing with,” he stated.

Hearts of Oak is seeking to form a formidable team ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana premier league season.-Classfm