Hearts to hold AGM

The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak has announced it would hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

A press statement signed by Mr Kwame Opare Addo, Public Relations Officer of the club urged all Phobians, especially shareholders to take note and prepare for the meeting.

The AGM would be held at the Civil Servant’s Auditorium-Ministries, Accra and would commence at exactly 9am.