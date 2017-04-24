Hearts through

Accra Hearts of Oak qualified to the round of 32 stage of the on-going MTN FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over second tier side Sporting Mirren at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Goals from defender Anthony Nimo Asamoah and winger Patrick Razak was all the Phobians needed to keep their dreams of lifting the trophy this year alive.

The Phobians started the game attacking the visitors and opened the scoring on 25 minutes through right-back Nimo Asamoah who finished off a two-man beautiful move with Razak.

After that goal the Phobians seemed relaxed and allowed the second tier side space to hold onto the ball and dictate the pace of the game.

A loose ball which flighted into the goal area in the 36th minute met an unmarked Jewel Arthur who saw goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu off his mark and lobbed the ball over him for the equaliser.

The goal grew the confidence of the Mirren side who started attacking the goal area of Hearts but they failed to make it count.

Ten minutes before the break, defender Vincent Atinga drew a text-book save from goalkeeper Benjamin Asare when he curled a goal-bound free-kick from the edge of the box.

Back from recess, the Rainbow boys lifted up their game and after probing to restore their lead on two occasions, winger Patrick Razak got it right in the 53rd minute when he tapped home from the six yard box for the winner.

Hearts midfielder Cobbinah was adjudged man-of-the-match with best defender going to team mate Richard Akrofi, while Festus Nutakor won the most promising player.

By Raymond Ackumey