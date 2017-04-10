Hearts sink Ashgold

Accra Hearts of Oak compounded the problems of AshantiGold with an inspiring performance to win 1-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday.

It took a brilliant individual effort from Paul Acquah to break the deadlock as the Miners attempted to halt their unimpressive show.

The Phobians all of a sudden look rejuvenated after their 4-2 victory over Bechem United and showed glimpses of that performance and carried the game to the hosts.

Once again, Winful Cobbinah emerged a towering figure in the middle of the park with skipper Thomas Abbey and Fatau Mohammed providing support.

Ashgold are enduring their worse season in the last three years and were desperate to get something out of the game.

Emmanuel Osei Baffoe was one of the brightest spots of the Miners and threatened the Phobian defense on a couple of times.

But the very first opportunity fell to Cosmos Dauda but failed to finish off an effort from Nimo and Joshua Otoo.

Shafui Mumuni followed with a good chance for AshGold but his shot was too weak to beat the Hearts goalie.

With Frank Nuttall shouting instructions from the bench, Hearts assumed control of the game but failed to break the defense of the host.

Hearts had a penalty shout ignored on the 65th minute but five minutes after that, Paul Acquah fired in an unstoppable strike to give the phobians the lead.

AshGold tried everything possible to get back on scoring terms but the away side held on to take all three points on the day.-Ghanasoccernet