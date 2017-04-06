Hearts silence Bechem Utd

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Bechem United 4-2 in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) week 10 game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The Phobian win was the second successive defeat for Bechem United who went down 1-0 at home to WAFA at the weekend.

Hearts opened the scoring as early as the second minute with an own goal scored by Erick Owusu.

Midfielder Winful Cobbinah, making his first full league appearance in the season, sent a diagonal pass from the centre circle to captain Thomas Abbey who raced past Bechem defender Eric Owusu, who in a haste to clear the area shot past his onrushing goalkeeper, Ernest Adu for the opener.

The goal unsettled the visitors and allowed the host to attack in droves but midfielder Paul Acquah and Cosmos Dauda failed to make their efforts count in the ninth and 13th minutes.

Bechem United turned defense into attack in the 19th minute and came close to scoring but Hearts goalkeeper, Samuel Akurugu stretched to his full limit to save the goal bound strike.

An unmarked Richard Akrofi made it 2-0 for Hearts in the 32nd minute when he headed home a corner kick from the right taken by Cobbinah.

Seven minutes later Cobbinah again turned provider when he laid a pass to Fatau Mohammed who nutmeged his marker before hitting a shot past goalkeeper Adu in post for Bechem to raise the tally to 3-0.

Hearts Coach Frank Nuttall brought on Samudeen Ibrahim for an injured Malik Akowuah and his partnership with Cobbinah was a handful for the visitors.

Back from recess, Bechem United lifted up their game and two minutes into the half, Nana Antwi Manu got it right this time when he profited from a goal mouth melee to poke home Bechem’s first.

The Hearts team went to sleep and allowed Bechem United to score the second when defender Bashiru scored a sublime goal from a corner kick, sending the stadium into silence.

Hearts coach Nuttall brought on Patrick Razak and Samuel Yeboah for Cobbinah and Acquah to strengthen the attack and it paid off when Cosmos Dauda slotted home Hearts’ fourth goal.

