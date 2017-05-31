Hearts sign deal with Fero Mobile

Electracom Limited, distributors of Fero Mobile Phones in Ghana, has signed a sponsorship deal with Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak.

The deal that runs till the end of the season makes Fero Phones the club’s official sponsor for the Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month awards scheme initiated to motivate players to go the extra mile for the club.

As part of the deal, Hearts of Oak Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month winners will take home a sleek Fero Mobile Phone, cash prize and a polo shirt.

This was after the club reached successful agreement with the fast growing mobile phone distribution company in Ghana.

Mr Ajit Jain, Country Manager of Electracom Ghana Limited, was delighted with the new deal with the Premier League side.

He said his outfit’s main focus was to use sports to promote the brand, hence the decision to partner Hearts and badminton in Ghana.

Mr Jain said, they will continue to work with the club to promote their brand and also motivate the players to deliver and win the league.

Leonard Tawiah became the first beneficiary of the initiative, when he emerged the Man-of the-Match in the game against Liberty Professionals.

Fero mobile is a new global Smartphone manufacturer, which seeks to establish its products on the Ghanaian market.

Fero Mobile has also strike a deal with communication giants MTN, with Fero L100 sold in all sales outlets of MTN as well as all Telefonika, Izone, Melcom and all leading outlets across Ghana.