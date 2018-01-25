Hearts, Oly to clash …In StarTimes – GFA gala

Accra Hearts Oak and Accra Great Olympics will rekindle their traditional rivalry when they clash in the biggest fixture of the Star Times-Ghana Football Association (GFA) football gala on February 3-4.

The reintroduced competition was launched yesterday and is expected to throw the township of Elmina into frenzy for the two days that 10 Premier League clubs will battle six Division One League (DOL) for honours at the Nduom Stadium.

The Phobians who missed out on the GHALCA G-8 competition drew their regional foes in what will kick start the event on a fiery note.

Launching the event, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Kurt Okraku commended Star Times for the support and partnership to revive the championship that previously served as a curtain-raiser for the season.

He said the introduction of DOL clubs into the competition was a move to ensure that a fair ground was provided for all to challenge for the trophy.

Explaining the format for the competition, Mr. Okraku said preliminary games will be played for 20 minutes in each half and 30 minutes in each half for the finals.

Penalty shoot-outs will commence immediately in case matches end in stalemate.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) for StarTimes Group, Vincent Yu, said, the company was pleased to come on board to support the GFA for the competition.

He announced that, three matches including the semifinals and the finals would be shown live on TV as part of their sponsorships.

According to the draw, Techiman City and New Edubiase will begin hostilities with a clash that is expected to clear the path for another interesting game involving Kumasi Asante Kotoko against Elmina Sharks.

Medeama SC would follow up with a mouthwatering clash against Berekum Chelsea just as Vision FC square off with Wa All Stars and Bechem United against NEA Salamina FC.

Samatex FC and Dreams FC will end the preliminary stage to be followed by the quarter and finals game.

Meanwhile, the Communications Director for Hearts, Mr. Opare Addo has said that the Phobians have no excuse not to win the trophy.

“This is another big opportunity for us to win a trophy to pacify our fans. We must prepare the team very well to go at it with the needed determination and motivation to make a mark.”

By Michael D. Abayateye