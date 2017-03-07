Hearts, Oly clash Sun

Despite their struggles in the early season, Accra Hearts of Oak and city rivals, Accra Great Olympics will pull the biggest crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, when they clash in the top week six fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Hearts fell 2-0 to Aduana on Sunday at Dormaa in what was their first defeat of the season but will come as favourites against the Olympics side that are yet to record a win.

Of the five games honoured so far, the ‘Blue-and-white-shirted’ boys have recorded just two points from the two draws against Elmina Sharks and WAFA.

They have lost all three away games and do not look like a side ready to turn that trend following the desire of the Phobians to return to winning ways after the Aduana fall.

Olympics plays well from the back but have failed to create chances, a development that forced Coach Godwin Attram to storm the field as a second half substitute in their game against WAFA but provided very little inspiration.

But for them to at least earn a point from the game, Oly must work harder than they have been doing; and that means Attram starting, then so be it.

Other strugglers, Bolga All Stars are also finding the going very tough, boasting of a point more that Olympics but would attempt to halt the impressive run of Kumasi Asante Kotoko when they clash at the Tamale Utrecht Academy Park.

The El-wak Sports Stadium will host the game between hosts, Inter Allies and league leaders, Aduana Stars in a game that could be tricky for the home team just as Meadeama look set to beat Wa All Stars at Tarkwa.

Ashantigold returns to the Len Clay Stadium after their humbling defeat in Berekum to face Bechem United with Elmina Sharks expected to beat Berekum Chelsea at the Nduom Park.

WAFA will host Tema Youth at the Sogakope Park with Liberty Professionals hosting Dwarfs at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

By Andrew Nortey