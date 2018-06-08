Hearts: Nyantakyi, others must resign

Hearts of Oak are demanding the immediate resignation of persons implicated in the latest exposé from under-cover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, dubbed #Number 12.

The Ghanaian giants say those who know they have perpetuated corrupt practices must voluntarily vacate their seats.

High profile personalities including FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured on camera engaging in alleged influence peddling while several match officials alleged to have taken bribes of various proportions to decide the outcome of games.

The Phobians were the hardest hit as several of their Premier League games in the past two years were captured by the agent of the investigation company who influenced match officials to tilt results.

But in a statement signed by the club’s Chief Executive, Mark Noonan on the latest piece by the controversial journalist, the club is asking persons who have perpetuated corrupt practices to quit their roles.

“We also strongly believe in due process and hope that those that have been accused have the opportunity to defend themselves without prejudice. That said, we shall call upon those who know they have done wrong to look into the mirror and do the right thing by immediately resigning from their positions.”

Several match officials and other officers of the Ghana FA have been caught in the cross-fire.

-Ghanasoccernet