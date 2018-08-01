Hearts move to Pobiman at last

Accra Hearts of Oak have started training at the Pobiman center, their first permanent home in the club’s 106-year history.

Hearts had for a long time held its training session on a piece of land near the Art Center in Accra, opposite the offices of the National Lotteries Authority.

The club at some point moved to the ATTC Park for its training sessions after their training ground near the Arts Center was taken over by developers to convert into a hospitality facility.

From the ATTC Park, the Phobians shifted base to the Legon Ajax Park on the campus of the University of Ghana for its training sessions.

Meanwhile, owner of King Faisal FC Alhaji Karim Grusah says he is willing to share his football ideas with the government as the nation attempts to sanitise the football sector in the wake of the Anas documentary that revealed massive corruption in Ghana football.

The two-man Liaison Team of Dr.Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng is currently in charge of Ghana’s international football matters but Grusah says he will only make his considered views known to the government should he be invited.

“I am ready to share my ideas with the government, not the Liaison Team. If the government calls me I am willing to go. Ideas are not sold on the market so I am not going to tell you my views on radio but I will make that known to the government if I’m called. “Grusah said.

“I have been around in Ghana football during the Rawlings regime, the Kuffour administration, the JEA Mills, Mahama times and so I know my Ghana football stuff well. There are lots of things I have to say to the government.” Grusah said. –Footballmadeinghana