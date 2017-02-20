Hearts, Medeama split points

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their second straight draw in the two-week-old Ghana Premier League (GPL) when Medeama SC held them to a barren game at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

It was certainly not one of those pretty afternoons the home contingent may have been looking forward to – but the Phobians must still see the result as gratifying enough, having come under an amperage of pressure for most part of the exchanges.

Right after a minute’s silence in memory of legend coaches Sam Arday, who passed on last week, as well as Osam Duodu and E.K Afranie, who were laid to rest at the weekend, Medeama seized the initiative with superb football exhibition that attracted spontaneous applause from the fans.

Indeed, the game was only four minutes old when star player Kwesi Donsu’s 30-minute thunderbolt exploded off the upright with Hearts’ imposing goalkeeper Ben Mensah totally caught up in a trance, but the near damage was cleared away by Vincent Atinga.

It was a wake-up call but Hearts never really reacted sharply to the let-off as their game continued to be capped with a chain of faulty passes, poor ball control and indecisions to the chagrin of the home fans.

The Phobians had their first corner-kick of the afternoon as late as the 37th minute, but even though it was wasted, it pumped into the players a whiff of self-belief and buoyancy as the forwardlne of Cosmos Dauda, Patrick Razak and Isaac Mensah tried labouriously to make an impact.

More often than not, the Hearts’ team were let down by Dauda, who appeared to be a blundering specimen of co-striker – becoming a laughing stock until he was replaced by Dotse Agbatse in the 54th minute.

In spite of their not-too-impressive showing, Hearts nearly poked a late win from a Malik Akowuah’s delicate free-kick that met a powerful close header from Ivorian import Alex Kouassi. However, Kouassi’s brave effort was thwarted by a stunning finger-tip save from goalkeeper Ofori Antwi.