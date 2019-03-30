Hearts, Kotoko in tricky ties…as NC League kicks off

The nation’s leading football sides, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be in difficult and tricky battles in the Normalisation Committee special competition aimed at occupying clubs until the committee completes it work.

Grouped in two different zones (Southern and Northern sectors), Hearts will commence the campaign with a home clash against Dreams FC while Kotoko engage Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The fans’ wait for the age-long clash between Hearts and Kotoko can be shelved now as the two sides focused on how to negotiate their respective paths to the top two slots of the groups before booking semi final and final positions to push for the slot for the CAF Champions League competition.

By the format of the competition, the ‘Clash of the Titans’ will depend on their positions at the end of the 14 matches per club in their groups with the top two booking semi final places.

But before that statistics, they will be occupied by what happens in their opening matches against sides that have proven in the past of a character to stand up against the ‘big boys’.

Of the two, Hearts look a clearer candidate to overcome the Dreams FC challenge due to the motivation in camp plus the edge to return to Africa club competition.

Comparing to Kotoko who have had the chance to engage in a series of competitive game by virtue of their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, they seem to have a brighter chance of qualification from the group.

However, the defensive woes appears to have taken some shine off them and against Aduana Stars, they face a stern test against the former Confederation Cup campaigners that is always a difficult nut for them to break.

If they are able to record wins, it will put them in pole positions for the ultimate showdown their respective fans have craved as they target the sole slot for the continent’s top club football competition.

In the other Southern sector games, Dansoman Liberty Professionals will host WAFA at the Carl Reindorf Park in a game of equals.

At the Tema Park, Inter Allies are huge favourites to snatch the maximum points against Elmina Sharks, a side that has not been so busy during the off season.

Karela FC will head to the Central region, specifically Cape Coach where they play as guests of Dwarfs.

The Northern sector clashes will also see Ashgold welcoming Techiman XI Wonders to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium while Medeama get set for Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

As of press time yesterday, it was not clear whether the game between Wa All Stars (now Stallion FC) and Bechem United will come off as sources at the FA indicated that the former’s participation was yet to be confirmed.

Former Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics will host Kotoku Royals in their Division One League (DOL) Zone 3B opener at the MATS Park at Teshie.

In the same zone, Okyeman Planners will engage Accra Young Wise in a game expected to be full of thrills, SP Mirren host FC Nania and Vision FC set to slug it out with Mighty Jets.

BY ANDREW NORTEY