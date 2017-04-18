Hearts, Kotoko handed easy draws FA Cup

The draw for the MTN FA Cup round of 64 stage was held Thursday afternoon at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat in Accra.

This stage of the competition features 16 Premier League teams, 34 qualified clubs from Division one and 14 clubs from the division two League.

The 2015/2016 MTN FA Cup champions, Bechem United would start their title defence by welcoming division two league side, Young Apostles to the Bechem Park. The Hunters defeated Okwahu united at the Cape Coast Stadium to clinch their first major trophy in the last edition.

The pairings for the MTN round of 64 stage is as follows: Ashanti region – Asokwa Deportivo vs AshantiGold; King Faisal Vs Atwima Mahoni FC; Achiken FC Vs New Edubiase and Bekwai Youth Vs Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Greater Accra – Inter Allies Vs Liberty Pros; Hearts of Oak Vs Sporting Mirren; Emmanuel FC vs Tema Youth; Young Wise Vs Great Olympics; True Democracy vs Danbort and Amidaus vs Vision FC.

Western region- Real United vs Medeama; Dolphins FC vs FC 1996 Samatex; Bibiani Gold Stars vs Rail Stars FC and Wasaman FC vs Nzema Kotoko.

Eastern region – Okyeman Planners vs Dreams FC and Phar Rangers vs Kotoku Royals.

Volta region- Alke FC Vs WAFA, Uncle Tee Stars vs Narita FC and Lions Vs Nadm SC.

Central region – Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks; Windy Pros vs UniStar Academy and Proud United vs Fetteh Youngsters.

Northern region – Bolga Soccer Stars vs Steadfast FC; Guan United vs FC Utrecht and RTU vs Bolga All Stars.

Brong Ahafo region – Brong Ahafo United vs Glory Stars; Bechem United vs Young Apostles; Nsoatre FC vs Berekum Chelsea; Unity FC vs Nea Salamina and Techiman Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Stars.

Upper West region – Power SC vs Kintampo FC and Wa All Stars vs Dark Horses.-GNA