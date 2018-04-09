Hearts, Kotoko fall

Berekum Chelsea handed Hearts of Oak a shocking 3-0 defeat in their week five clash of the Ghana Premier League at the Golden City Park yesterday.

Stephen Amankona, Brimah Mohammed and Collins Ameyaw were the scorers as the Chelsea lads went on rampage against the Phobians who were tipped to run away as victors.

The result notwithstanding, the Phobians have goalkeeper Ben Mensah to thank for denying the Chelsea stars the opportunity to record a cricket score.

It becomes Hearts’ second defeat on the road after five matches and though the season is still young, it cast doubts over their ability to win the title this season.

Hearts record at the Golden City Park has not been anything to write home about but still travelled to Berekum with the aim of improving their record of winning just one out of their nine visits.

But Chelsea showed their strength and character at home and dominated the Phobians who struggled to match their host.

The home team kept probing for the leader but goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah was at his best to thwart their effort to keep his side very much alive in the game, at least by half time.

But in the second half performance, Coach Henry Wellington’s lack of an antidote was what broke Phobian hearts as the Chelsea men forced Hearts deep into their area in search of an opener.

They broke the deadlock at the early stages of the second half with a drive from Stephen Amankona.

Chelsea failed to put them off the accelerator but kept pressing to finally get a cushion as Brimah Mohammed in the 75th minute struck the second goal for the host.

That goal effectively killed off a comeback attempt by Hearts.

But Hearts appeared to have given up too early after conceding the second goal as the hunger and desire in their play went missing, leaving spaces behind for Chelsea to attack.

Collins Ameyaw added to the Blues tally from the edge of the area in the latter parts of the game.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Asante Kotoko succumbed to a quick-fire brace as they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of league leaders, Ashgold in their week five encounter yesterday.

The ‘Miners’ thus maintain their grip on the league table after Samad Ibrahim and Shafiwu Mumuni scored in the 73rd and 75th minutes.

Kotoko was the better of the two at the initial exchanges but Ashgold took control and created problems for the visitors.

Despite the many opportunities that came their way, fans had to wait for 73 minutes to greet the first goal and consolidate it with the second two minutes later to secure the win against the Porcupine Warriors.