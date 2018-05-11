Hearts goalie Mensah welcomes competition from Sowah

Ben Mensah, Accra Hearts of Oak number one goalie, has said, he would welcome competition from any good goalkeeper for his position, as the club battles to impress its followers in the league.

Speaking in an interview, he said the inconsistent form of the club, coupled with their inability to win the league over many years, was a great worry to him and therefore any move by the club that would ensure they win the league this year was welcomed.

“Having three world class goalkeepers would bring competition in the department and eventually bring the best out of them,” he stated.

Hearts is on the verge of securing the services of out of favour goalkeeper of Kotoko, Ernest Sowah, following series of goalkeeping errors in the league.

“Ernest Sowah is a good goalkeeper and if he wants to join Hearts, he is welcomed to help the club win the local competitions and compete in Africa as well.

“If we have good keepers and one is injured or not available, the other good one can be used and we shall achieve our results and get the wins and winning bonus,” he said.

Sowah, 30 became a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Asante Kotoko after he was deemed surplus to requirement by the Kumasi-based club.

The once-capped Ghana international was heavily linked with a switch to Hearts of Oak two seasons ago before he made a last-ditch move to join the Porcupine Warriors.

Sowah is expected to fill in the void left by Theophilus Jackson, who was part of the four players the club released last Friday for non-performance – the rest are Joshua Otoo, Cosmos Dauda, and Evans Quao. -GNA