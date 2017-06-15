Hearts fined for breaching FA rules

The Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fined Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak SC GH¢10, 000 for breaching the GFA’s sponsorship agreement with NASCO after their Ghana Premier League match against Liberty Professionals played at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 28.

However, half of the amount would be suspended but triggered upon a repeat of the action.

The Phobians entered plea for leniency after they were charged for breaching of Article 82(1) and 82(4) of the Second Amendment of the GFA Statutes in respect of the match.

Hearts were charged for using the Ghana Premier League platform to promote products of a competitive sponsor during the week 16 game against Liberty.

The move, according to the DC, was deliberate and without the consent of the GFA used the GPL platform to do a presentation of a phone from a competitor of NASCO, as the club’s Player-of-the- Match, an act to put the GFA at risk of breaching its agreement with NASCO in violation of the GFA Statutes.

In determining the case, the Committee satisfied itself that the evidence adduced before it supports the charge against the club, thereby imposing a fine of GH¢10,000.00 on the club in accordance with Article 39(1)(b) of the GFA General Regulations, half of which was suspended.

The fine is to be paid within 14 days upon receipt of the ruling.

Failure will mean Hearts shall forfeit matches after the said deadline in accordance with Articles 39(8)(b) and 39(8)(d) of the First Amendment of the GFA General Regulations.

The Committee warned the club to be of good behaviour and that should it be found guilty of any misconduct again, the Committee shall activate the suspended amount of the sanction.

The Committee found it disingenuous, the attempt by Hearts to suggest at the hearing that it had only selected the most outstanding player of the club for a special award when indeed; it was infringing the exclusive right of NASCO.

It said Hearts has no right whatsoever to organise a ceremony for the presentation of the award for Man of the Match at a Ghana Premier League match without consent and concurrence of the GFA, the owner and organisers of the premier league.

