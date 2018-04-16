Hearts ‘bitten’ by Elmina Sharks

Hearts of Oak suffered their second home defeat of the season after they were beaten 2-1 by Elmina Sharks in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Inusah Musah kept his place in the team while Winful Cobbinah, who missed the 3-1 win against Wa All Stars in midweek with a minor knock, returned to the squad but was only fit for the substitute bench.

The visitors started the game in a spirited fashion as they battered the Phobians and went close to opening the scoring but Felix Addo’s fierce drive went wide.

Sharks continued with the impressive start to the match and deservedly went ahead in the 25th minute after Felix Addo, who had missed an earlier chance in the game, headed in a corner by Captain Obeng Crentsil in the 21st minute.

Hearts failed to reorganise themselves in the match as the visitors added their second of the day courtesy a long range drive from Daniel Obeng Crentsil in the 40th minute.

Coach Wellington made two quick changes during recess as he brought on Malik Akowuah in place of Fatau Mohammed and Winful Cobbinah for Selassie Bakai.

The move worked for the Phobians as they controlled the pace of the game and duly halved the deficit in the 61st minute after goalkeeper Richard Attah failed to deal with Malik Akowuah’s shot.

Hearts dominated the entire second half but failed to make it count in goals as Elmina Sharks collected the maximum points.

Felix Addo was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the match.

They will travel to Anyinase on Wednesday to face Karela FC United in Week eight of the competition.