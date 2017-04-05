Hearts, Bechem clash today

Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United will lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium today as the Ghana Premier League (GPL) enters week 10.

Both sides are coming from week nine defeats and would hope to return quickly to winning ways.

But the pressure will be on the Phobians following recent concerns from the fans at home over their performance and if that is not managed well, it could play into the hands of the visitors whose attack will look very sharp with Ahmed Toure spearheading it.

A disappointed Kumasi Asante Kotoko side will travel to Tarkwa to face the might of Medeama SC in a game the Porcupine Warriors would want to win to apiece their followers.

In front of their fans, Kotoko laboured for 90 minutes to draw with Inter Allies at Kumasi on Sunday, a result which has currently generated controversy over the future of the coach recruited at the start of the season.

Coming back from the result, the Reds will storm Tarkwa with all guns blazing but Medeama would surely put up a spirited display to keep their guest at bay, knowing that Kotoko can bury them if they flop.

Inter Allies will go for the jugular at the El-wak Stadium where they play against Berekum Chelsea just as Ebusua Dwarfs readies to snatch all three points against another Tema based team, Tema Youth at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

At the Tamale Utrecht Academy Park, Bolga All Stars will play against Elmina Sharks with Ashantigold travelling to the Volta Region to play at their Sogakope base.

Liberty Professionals will host Aduana Stars in a difficult encounter at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.

By Andrew Nortey