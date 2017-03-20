Health workers asked to respect patients’ rights

The Brong Ahafo Regional Chief Nursing Officer, Madam Cordelier Yeboah, has condemned health workers, who take pictures of their clients or patients (especially the dead) and post them on social media.

The phenomenon, which according to her has assumed alarming rate in recent times, “breaches confidentiality of the profession and dignity of clients as enshrined in the code of ethics of the health profession.”

Madam Yeboah, was speaking at the matriculation ceremony of Sunyani Midwifery and Nursing Training College (SMNTC) on Friday in the Brong Ahafo Region.

She reminded health workers that “one of the core functions of our work is also not only to alleviate pain and promote health, but to comfort the dying and support them for a peaceful death”.

Madam Yeboah asked midwives to be diligent and professional in the discharge of their duties, as epitomised by their forebears, especially Florence Nightingale.

The principal of the college, David Amalba, announced that the training institution could only admit 516 applicants made up of 403 females and 113 males out of 2,129 qualified candidates, due to limited facilities.

Mr. Amalba said the college was currently running Registered General Nursing, Registered Midwifery and Registered Nurses Assistant (Clinical) programmes.

He announced that the college had obtained full institutional accreditation by the National Accreditation Board as well as being selected as one of the centres for excellence by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for three Bachelor of Science (BSc.) Nursing programmes.

Mr. Amalba said the school obtained 83.6 per cent and 98.7 percentage passes in the 2016 licensing examination for the registered General Nursing and Nursing Assistant (Clinical) respectively.

He commended the government and other stakeholders for the improvement in infrastructure in the school, adding that by August this year, all female students would be accommodated at the school as many accommodation blocks were near completion.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asoma Cheremeh, in a speech read on his behalf, appealed to health workers to accept postings to where their services would be needed.

From Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani