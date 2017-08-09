Handy Smartphone introduced onto Ghanaian market

Handy PicHong Kong based company, Tink Labs Limited has launched its new smart phone to help boost the hotel industry in Ghana and Africa.

Known as the Handy Smartphone, it is aimed at giving hotel customers unlimited internet connection.

It will also serve as a tailored travel guide for tourists

Launching the device in Accra, the Managing Director of Handy Africa, Mr. Steven To said Ghana was chosen because, “we found a ready and perfect market here”.

He added that his outfit also realised that Ghana was eager to embrace new technologies and was willing to try new experiences.

He added  that  Handy was not only focused on helping  hotel guests  but  was also focused on making hotels  which  had partnered it to increase  revenue and stay ahead of  competition by providing  services that would enrich the visitor’s  experience.

Mr. To  said it was the vision of  his outfit to make  travel in Africa  easy  and so  focused on  helping  hotels  increase  revenue.

He also announced its partnerships with some hotels in the country to offer mobile travel solutions to visitors.

 

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Mrs. Catherine Abelema Afeku said the device would boost the tourism industry adding that it was tailor-made for the country.

She said it was an opportunity to cut down on cost and makes travel in and out of the country friendly and easy.

She commended the Tink Labs for choosing Ghana and pledged government’s commitment to make Ghana the favourite destination for the world.

The  West African  Regional Manager, Mr. Kell  Bakorkor  said   the company  has seen considerable interest  from other  hotels in  Accra and Takoradi  adding that “these hotels  are willing to partner with us  in this innovation to revolutionise the services  and experiences  they  provide their  guest”.

The Accra City Hotel, Tang Palace, Oak Plaza, Swiss Spirit, M Plaza and Alisa Hotel are some of the hotels signed onto the product.

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu   

 

