Handy Smartphone introduced onto Ghanaian market

Hong Kong based company, Tink Labs Limited has launched its new smart phone to help boost the hotel industry in Ghana and Africa.

Known as the Handy Smartphone, it is aimed at giving hotel customers unlimited internet connection.

It will also serve as a tailored travel guide for tourists

Launching the device in Accra, the Managing Director of Handy Africa, Mr. Steven To said Ghana was chosen because, “we found a ready and perfect market here”.

He added that his outfit also realised that Ghana was eager to embrace new technologies and was willing to try new experiences.

He added that Handy was not only focused on helping hotel guests but was also focused on making hotels which had partnered it to increase revenue and stay ahead of competition by providing services that would enrich the visitor’s experience.

Mr. To said it was the vision of his outfit to make travel in Africa easy and so focused on helping hotels increase revenue.

He also announced its partnerships with some hotels in the country to offer mobile travel solutions to visitors.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Mrs. Catherine Abelema Afeku said the device would boost the tourism industry adding that it was tailor-made for the country.

She said it was an opportunity to cut down on cost and makes travel in and out of the country friendly and easy.

She commended the Tink Labs for choosing Ghana and pledged government’s commitment to make Ghana the favourite destination for the world.

The West African Regional Manager, Mr. Kell Bakorkor said the company has seen considerable interest from other hotels in Accra and Takoradi adding that “these hotels are willing to partner with us in this innovation to revolutionise the services and experiences they provide their guest”.

The Accra City Hotel, Tang Palace, Oak Plaza, Swiss Spirit, M Plaza and Alisa Hotel are some of the hotels signed onto the product.

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu