‘Handpicking polling station executives will land NPP in opposition’

As the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for polling station, constituency, regional and national executive elections, a leading member of the party has cautioned the hierarchy party and constituency executives to desist from handpicking polling station executives.

Handpicking of the executives can land the party in opposition if the party did not tread cautiously in that regard.

In an interview, Mr Stephen Kwadwo Arhin, a leading member of the party said there is the need for delegates to elect hardworking candidates who can work tirelessly for the party to maintain power in 2020.

He challenged delegates not to be swayed by money from candidates who they (delegates) think are not qualified or hardworking to be in such positions but boot such characters out with their thumbs because they are likely not to serve the overall interest of the party.

Mr Arhin urged delegates in all the regions not to allow themselves to be influenced by money but rather vote for transparency, accountable, God fearing and trust worthy candidates who can work with party supporters to maintain power.

According to him, because the party is in power,

Tema MCE mocks NDC’s 2020 come back

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, has called the bluff of a projection by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it will return to power in 2020.

According to him, the party’s hasty declaration of a comeback, less than six months into the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo, shows that the leadership of the NDC was still offering false hopes to its followers.

Mr Annang-La was reacting to the NDC’s claims at a rally in Ashaiman that the party will return to power in 2020.

“My memory serves me very right because it is less than six months since the election and we all remember the NDC leaders in and out of the EC strong room constantly telling their followers that the party was in a comfortable lead even though they knew they were losing.

“We saw how eventually they had to confess and apologise to their followers that they were doing a political talk, it is the same people who are today telling their followers that the NPP will be handing over power in 2020,” he said.

At that rally organised as part of the Silver Jubilee of the NDC, which saw its founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings, tell it to the face of the party members that greed and corruption was what had cost the NDC the 2016 election.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, longstanding NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, had said at the rally that the reason why the NPP will lose power in 2020 is that the party will suffer internal wranglings at the end of the tenure of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Annang-La advised Mr Bagbin to diagnose his own backyard first, before he seeks to remove the spec from the eyes of the NPP since the party at the moment is divided between the Rawlings’ faction and the Mahama faction.

“Even the timing of the proclamation of a come-back is propaganda and borne out of wishful thinking because the NPP has been in power for less than six months and already, practical efforts are underway to fulfill all the party’s campaign promises,” he said.

Mr Annang-La pointed out that the NDC should be psyching itself to remain in opposition for at least eight years because the incorruptibility of President Nana some candidates who refused to work towards its victory during the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2016 have no shame with their plan to pump money into the incoming elections.

Touching on Cape Coast North seat currently held by the party, he observed that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area is doing a remarkable job at his constituency. –mynewsgh.com