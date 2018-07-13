Hadzide: No problem with publication of visa scandal report

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide says citizens requesting for the report that led to his reinstatement should do so in a decent and decorous manner.

According to him, there is no problem with citizens asking for the Australia Visa Scandal report to be published; however, such calls should be channelled through the appropriate quarters.

This was after the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak demanded that the government makes the report public.

According to him, the President’s declaration that Mr Hadzide was not guilty, hence his reinstatement was not enough proof that there was no wrongdoing.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr Hadzide said it was wrong for individuals to create the impression that President Nana Akufo Addo erred in reinstating him as deputy sports minister.

President Akufo-Addo at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 26th delegate’s conference on Saturday, July 7 announced that the suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, will be reinstated.

President Akufo-Addo said an independent investigation into the recent Australia Commonwealth games visa scandal showed that Mr Hadzide was not complicit in the crime.

“I don’t have a problem with anybody asking for any information to be put out, be it an investigation report. People have asked for the Chief Justice Committee report that investigated the EC. We are in a free country, people can make these calls, but I think that we should not create the impression that the publication of this report is a failure,” Mr Hadzide said.

“Now if anybody wants to see the results, we must find a much more decent approach to this matter. Rather than shouting it on the media as though police investigations were supposed to be published by news conferences.” – citinewsroom.com