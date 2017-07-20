Gyan commissions astro turf

Hundreds of people joined the Baby Jets Foundation owned by Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, to commission the Asamoah Gyan Sports Center at the Accra Academy School on Tuesday.

The artificial turf (Astro turf), a project undertaken by the captain of the national team, Asamoah Gyan for his alma mater was commissioned by dignitaries including former President Jerry John Rawlings and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.

The Astro turf is also the first phase of the multipurpose sports stadium which would have running tracks as well as a sports hall.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Asiamah congratulated Gyan for putting up the facility, saying it is an important milestone in the sporting history of the country.

He added that it was important to celebrate and motivate achievers like Gyan and urge all players to have a sense of patriotism and volunteerism.

“We must also ensure a high sense of maintenance culture for the facility to serve its purpose in years to come”, he stressed.

Gyan was also presented with a citation by the Accra Academy School and was also honoured with the Order of Platinum of the school.

Headmaster of Accra Academy, Samuel Ofori Adjei said the facility would benefit the school and the community at large.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Baby Jets Promotions, Samuel Anim Addo, the facility is a legacy project which would inspire many old students to help develop sports and education in the country.

He asked stakeholders and other corporate bodies to join their outfit to make the vision of having a full-scale sports hall a reality.

Gyan was optimistic the project would help raise more talents for the country. He said, about GH¢5 million has been invested on social intervention programmes by his foundation.

The event was climaxed with a football match between Gyan 11 and PFAG Legends which ended 1-1.

Accra Academy also played Ebenezer Secondary in another entertaining game which ended goalless.

By Michael D. Abayateye