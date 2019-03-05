Guinness Ghana launches national consumer campaign﻿

pGuinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), has launched a national consumer promotion to reward its loyal customers as the country celebrates her 62nd independence anniversary celebration.

The campaign under the company’s iconic brand, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout (FES), is aimed at giving Ghanaians an opportunity to win a share of GHS1 million and millions in instant prizes including 620,000 free bottles of Guinness when they consume Guinness FES.

Starting March 1, 2019 to June 30 this year, the promotion dubbed 1759 Celebrates 1957, also seeks to celebrate Ghana’s Independence in a unique manner that demonstrates how Guinness is at the heart of celebrating Ghana and the independence of its people.

Unveiling the 1759 Celebrates 1957 promotion, the Marketing Manager of Guinness FES, Lesego Lebogang Mohale said consumers were at the heart of the operations of GGBL and thus the company decided to reward customers of Guinness FES as the country celebrates her independence anniversary.

“As an iconic brand that was established in 1759, we recognise the strives of our forefathers in the struggle for independence in 1957 and we designed this promotion to celebrate the incredible people and culture of Ghana, the motherland. By this, we have also designed a special limited edition celebratory label which contains 62 icons and landmarks that truly celebrate what is means to be Ghanaian,” she said.

Ms Mohale said the company believed that customers of the GGBL should have the best of experience and benefit from physical rewards while enjoying its flagship brand, Guinness FES.

The Marketing Manager said GGBL would continue to develop innovative products to meet the diverse consumer needs of its customers.

“Our business is also passionate about innovation and we are constantly looking to create new and memorable experiences for our consumers. We are committed to fostering valuable partnerships that consistently delight our consumers and customers,” Ms Mohale said.

She said the bold and vibrant Guinness FES Limited Edition Bottle has a celebratory look, but inside the bottle, is the same great tasting Guinness that Ghanaians know and love.

The Customer Marketing Director of GGBL, Leticia Teiko Insaidoo, in her remarks said to enter the promotion, customers who patronised the Guinness FES Limited edition should text the short code under the crown to 1759 via MTN, Vodafone or Airtel Tigo, stating the text was free.

She said 88,000 customers would be rewarded weekly with cash prizes ranging from GHȻ50 to GHȻ5000 and airtime, explaining that “prizes are instant and will be delivered to the consumer’s mobile device via airtime or mobile money. Free drinks are redeemable at any bar”.

Mrs Insaidoo said, “If a consumer did not have mobile money, a token would be sent to their mobile from GT Bank that can be redeemed at a mobile money vendor.

“GGBL will not relent in our efforts to innovatively reward our loyal consumers for enjoying their favorite bold, distinctive beer proudly brewed in Ghana,” she said and urged consumers to take advantage of the promotion to win cash prizes and air time.

Mrs Insaidoo said this was the third year Guinness is celebrating Ghana’s Independence, with a tailor made campaign for the Ghanaian audience. From the creation of a limited edition bottle to giving Ghanaians a chance to win their own piece of Ghana in 2018 (in terms of a plot of land), Guinness celebrates the Ghanaian and believes in the independence of Ghana. So for every time you drink Guinness, you are celebrating Ghana’s independence.

By Kingsley Asare