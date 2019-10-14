Guinea win WAFU Plate in shootout

Guinea were crowned the Plate champions of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations after beating Cape Verde 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 0-0 at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal on Saturday.

There was a nice flow to the game following the opening whistle with the first chance on goal going the way of Guinea in the 15th minute, but Mory Kante saw his long-range strike go just wide.

Ten minutes later Cape Verde broke out of defence with blistering speed that Erikson Soares through on goal, but his powerful shot from the edge of the box was spectacularly saved by the keeper.

Guinea’s gloveman Sekouba Camara was at his best again in the 35th minute, this time turning a stinging 20-yard shot from Helnani Cardoso around the post.

In the 42nd minute, the Syli Nationale had the last decent scoring chance of the half, but Cape Verde’s keeper came up tops with a great save to deny Kante from 20 yards out as the half ended goalless.

Five minutes into the second half the Blue Sharks found the back of the net courtesy of a strike from Nono Rocha, but the goal was disallowed after an incorrect offside call by the assistant referee.

Three minutes later Cardoso was in the thick of the action again when he worked himself into space just inside the box, but he fired agonisingly wide with just the keeper to beat.

Neither side could find the winner in regulation time nor did the match go into the mandatory 30 minutes of extra time.

The first half of extra time produced exciting football as both teams pushed forward in attack.

Vanderlei Do Rosario was gifted an opportunity to find the back of the net in the 96th minute when Cardoso picked him out with a pinpoint pass from the right, but he side-footed the ball over the target from close range.

The second half of extra time was not as entertaining, and the match ended all-square after 120 minutes of football.

Guinea ran out eventual winners after beating Cape Verde 4-3 in the penalty shootout after a save from Sekouba Camara and a miss from Jair Garcia. –ESPN