GTTA selects six for Commonwealth Games

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), has selected six players to represent Ghana in table tennis at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia.

The team, made up of four males and two females, were selected after an intensive justify-your-inclusion exercise.

The selected players were; Derek Abrefa, Bernard Joe Sam, Felix Lartey and Emmanuel Asante making up the male team, whilst Celia Baah-Danso and evergreen Cynthia Kwabi, made up the female team.

Abrefa, in an exclusive interview said that they were very focused and preparing well for the competition.

He expressed appreciation to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the media for their support.

Abrefa, also commended the executives and technical staff of the GTTA, who have contributed immensely to their success.

According to the team’s technical handler, Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, his charges would write history if they emulate the standard in the justifier.

“Players selected for the commonwealth games exhibited very high performance during the final selection and if they could emulate this in Australia, Ghana will haul medals in the discipline,” he said.-GNA