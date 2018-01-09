GTF will build on 2017 success – Lartey Otu

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has vowed to build on the success it achieved in 2017 by enforcing a number of the policies proposed the previous year.

Frederick Lartey Otu, President of the Federation told the Times Sports yesterday that developing the sport at every corner of the country remains a dream the GTF will pursue to the end of the current administration.

He said this dream coupled with a number of activities organized played a major role in the successes chalked in 2017.

Sharing some of the achievements of the previous years, Mr. Otu, who was promoted to First Class International Taekwondo Referee by the World Taekwondo Federation in January, said it required the goodwill of the federation to sustain the Korea Cup Taekwondo Competition which ninth edition is scheduled for 2018.

The GTF secured a slot in the current executive of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) with the election of its President as Treasurer in March before participating in the second African-Para Taekwondo championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

At the championship, Stephen Kweku Sansah, Mohammed Azumah Salih and Kubura Awudu won bronze for Ghana to better the country’s ranking on the continent.

Ghana was also represented in the 2017 World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) in South Korea by Benson Addo and Eunice Adadepo where Mr. Out was elected an Executive Council member of the WTF and made history by staging the maiden WTF sanctioned International Open Championship in sub-Saharan Africa which was dubbed the Ghana Open.

“It was a WTF G1 ranking tournament which Ghana performed creditably by winning six medals made up of three silver and three bronze,” Mr. Out reminded.

Mr. Otu said the GTF as part of efforts to promote taekwondo across the country collaborated with the Republic of Korea Embassy hosted the K-Tigers from Korea to organize a series of events at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) before organizing the 9th Korea Cup Taekwondo Championship.

The success story was crowned with the third edition of the ‘I Love Taekwondo’ video contest at the Korean Sports Complex in Tema as part of its outreach programme.

Mr. Otu assured that a number of those events including the Korea Cup and video contests would be held this year plus other outreach programmes as the federation hopes to take the sport to every doorstep.

