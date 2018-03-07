GTA to clampdown on unregistered catering services, drinking bars

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will soon clamp down on unregistered catering services and drinking bars in the country, Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the GTA has said.

He said there are over 3,000 drinking bars in the country, but only about 2,000 of them have been registered to operate legally.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Beverages Awards 2017 in Accra, Mr Agyeman said, “We shall soon descend on those drinking bars and catering services operating illegally in the country and ensure they do the right thing.”

He advised all businesses to register and certify to ensure they provide the right services to customers.

Currently he said, “Bars and spots are being operated at corners in communities without proper regulation which endangers the lives of citizens.”

The GTA CEO said his outfit was committed to ensuring that standards were adhered to by all businesses in the country.

He also expressed delight about the partnership between Ghana Beverage Awards and the GTA, adding that, it complements the authority’s effort for the entire nation to “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana and Wear Ghana.”

With the growing number of hotels and catering services in the country, he said the importance of beverages in the industry was pivotal to sustenance and profitability.

Scheduled for May, the event is expected to bring together individuals from the beverage industry to celebrate and discuss ways to improve upon standards in the country.

Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance, organisers of the event, said that the second edition of the awards would be keenly contested as many brands have emerged within the year.

This year would also see the introduction of two new categories, the Social Responsibility Brand of the Year and the New Beverage of the Year.

According to Mr. Boateng, the Social Responsibility category was aimed at encouraging brands to give back to society and contribute to nation building.

“The focus for brands and companies should not only be on making profits but must also perform their social responsibilities within the communities they operate and beyond,” he stated.

The organisers said they were preparing feverishly for the event which would award brands for their consistency and efforts throughout the year.

Categories for this year’s event include, Product of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, Bitters of the Year, Spirit of the Year, Energy Drink of the Year, Mineral Water of the Year, New Beverage of the Year and Social Responsibility Category.

The awards was first launched in 2016 with the objective of honouring the diligent beverage producers in Ghana and create a platform for stakeholders in the industry to interact with each other for their collective good.

The maiden edition had industry giants including Kasapreko Company Limited, Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, Blow Chem Industries (producers of Bel Aqua Mineral Water), Special Ice Company Limited, Blues Skies Ghana, T.T Brothers Company Limited, GIHOC Distilleries and Twellium Industry Company Limited.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE