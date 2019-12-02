Gt. Oly eager to sign Kotoko’s Jordan Opoku

Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics are close to signing Asante Kotoko midfielder Jordan Opoku, GHANAsoccernet can reveal.

According sources close to Ghana leading sports portal, the midfielder will join the wonder club ahead of the new season after falling out of favour at the Kumasi based.

The 32-year-old will be expected in Accra in the coming days to complete the move from Kotoko.

Opoku’s contract with the Porcupine Warriors will expire this month, forcing him to make a decision away from the club.

Meanwhile, special advisor to Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Nana Gyembibi Coker, confirmed the Reds will no longer require the services of the veteran midfielder.

“l can confirm to you that we have this two players to search for clubs because we no longer need their service,” he told Light FM sports.

“We have told Jordan Opoku and Augustine Sefa they can’t continue here. So they should go and find clubs.

”Apart from them, all the names going round is not true.”

Jordan Opoku previously played for Feyernord, Royal Antwerp, Berekum Chelsea and Al Talaba.