Gt. Accra RFA holds debate for candidates

The Greater Accra Regional Football Associations (RFA) chairmanship aspirants on Wednesday engaged delegates in the region to sell out their policies and programmes ahead of the RFA elections scheduled for October 18 at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

Dubbed “face your voters’, the event was attended by three of the four aspirants gunning for the RFA seat namely Eugene Jacquaye, Rev. Emmanuel Ankamah and Dr Albert Nana Arthur.

Missing at the debate was the fourth contestant, Samuel Aboabire who reported ill.

Mr Jacquaye said his administration will be on four main blocks, administrative structure, technical development, club development and financial returns on investment.

“A General Secretary will be appointed and be made responsible for the day-to-day running of the secretariat. IT and a media officer will be on hand to assist clubs that have challenges in registering their players on the FIFA Connect App for free.”

On technical development and financial returns on investment, he stated that there would be courses for coaches, physiotherapists, team managers as well as assist clubs to build their capacities and give them equipment at a cheaper rate while assisting the clubs to improve their structures and give them a fair platform to exhibit their talents.

Rev. Ankamah, the current chairman of the Accra West District Football Association, said as a grassroots person, he has gone round and identified the problems facing the region and was very ready to solve them.

“The regional leagues including the colts are not structured. I would make sure that becomes a thing of the past by setting a well structured and protest-free calendar for the various leagues which will be in tandem with the European calendar and conform to the GFA rules.”

According to him, there would be awards nights from the colts’ level to Division One to reward the various clubs, coaches and players.

Dr Arthur’s manifesto was themed, “Challenges confronting the Greater Accra RFA and Grassroots Football in Ghana, adding that, the RFA needed a candidate of his calibre to stop the recurring challenges facing the region.”

“When voted for, my tenure will be governed on the principles of trustworthiness, strong structures and transparency.”

The former chairman of Great Olympics revealed that ever since the RFA officially took charge of colt football in 2006, the game at that level has suffered tremendously and that would be a thing of the past under his reign.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY