Grenades are potent explosives – ACP Eklu

Police have confirmed that the grenades found on the three suspects at Ablekuman in Accra have been proven to be potent explosives.

This was after the exhibits were referred to the Base Ordinance Depot of the Military High Command for laboratory analyses.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview in Accra yesterday.

He said the result of the laboratory test was positive.

It is recalled that three persons were arrested by the police in possession of alleged grenades last month.

They are Abdul Karim, 30,and Ismail Ali Musah, 31, believed to be a member of the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) and Osman Alhassan, 33,a Malian.

The explosives were intercepted by the Odorkor Police Command based on intelligence report gathered by the Command.

Karim was said to have been arrested at Ablekuma Agape with the hand grenades.

He was reported to have led the police to arrest Musah suspected to be the supplier of the grenades, whilst Alhassan was arrested at a hostel at Nyamekye in Accra.

An Accra magistrate court remanded the three men in possession of grenades into police custody to allow the police carry out thorough investigations into the matter.

By Anita Nyarko Yirenkyi