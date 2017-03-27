Gregory Afoko refused ball again

Gregory Afoko, who is standing trial for allegedly killing the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adam Mahama, was refused ball again on Thursday by an Accra Criminal High Court.

That brought to two, the number of times the accused had been denied bail by the court.

That refusal followed an application by lawyer for the accused, Sarfo Buabeng, when the first prosecution witness, who happened to be the wife of the deceased, failed to appear in court.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chief State Attorney, Mathew Amponsah, told the court that the witness, Hajia Zenabu Mahama was sick.

Consequently, Mr. Buabeng prayed the court for bail, adding that his client had been in custody for so long.

The lawyer said that his client would not interfere with proceedings and would comply with any conditions of the bail.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail application on the basis that the court should not only consider the liberty of the accused, but pay attention to the emotions of the family of the deceased and that of the country.

The court presided by a Court of Appeal judge, sitting as an additional High Court judge, Justice Lawrence Ladzaglah Mensah, denied the bail application in the interest of justice.

He said for justice to prevail and the accused not to meddle in the proceeding, it would be proper he is in custody.

The court adjourned the case to April 6.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme