‘Green Republic Project’ to combat climate change launched in Tamale

A project aimed at planting 20 million trees in the next 10 years across the country to help fight the adverse effects of climate change was yesterday launched in Tamale.

Dubbed ‘Green Republic Project’, the youth-driven grassroots effort is by Youth Icons Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, geared towards helping to safeguard a healthy future environment.

Later on July 1, the Forestry Commission and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council would plant 10,000 trees in Tamale and its environs.

Launching the programme, Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa, Founding President of the group, said that they were concerned about the rate at which Ghana’s forests were being depleted and the dire consequences that deforestation poses to future generations.

Citing a report by the Ghana REDD+ Strategy, he said the country lost a whopping 60 per cent of its forest cover from 1950 to date which translates in to some 2.7 million hectares of forest depleted.

Considering the role trees play in cleaning the atmosphere for the populace to get oxygen to breathe, he said the deforestation menace was a threat to the survival of the current and future generations, who would have to endure the repercussions of a climate change and global warming.

“We at Youth Icons Ghana are very much alarmed about happenings around the world where the devastating effects of climate change are setting in motion a domino effect with catastrophic environmental, social and economic consequences such as drought, hunger, flooding, poverty, war and refugee crisis. If care is not taken Ghanaians may become climate induced refugees in the near future,” he stated.

He said such exercises were necessary to curb air pollution which according to the World Health Organisation was responsible for the death of seven million persons each year, from breathing polluted air and accounts for rise in cases of stroke, cancer, heart diseases, pneumonia among others.

To address the menace of deforestation, Nana Osei-Darkwa called on government to invest in green energy sources including wind power, solar power, hydropower and biofuels and review laws protecting trees and to enhance its enforcement since trees were germane to life.

Dr Richard Atuahene, Chief Executive Officer of Humano Energy called on the Ghanaian business community to pay particular attention to issues bothering on climate change by supporting initiatives such as the Green Republic Project.

He also encouraged businesses to adopt renewable sources of energy to help curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Bernard Tabil, Northern Regional Forestry Commission Manager said” I am excited to observe that the Green Republic Project theme falls in line with the Forestry Commission’s vision of leaving future generations and their communities with richer, better, more valuable forestry and wildlife endowments than we inherited.

He said “It would be interesting to note that as a matter of urgency, my outfit, the Forestry Commission together with some other international organisations have come up with various initiatives and projects to help reverse the negative trend of tree depletion and environmental degradation.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Forestry Commission and the Youth Employment Agency to employ 15,000 youth across the country.

I wish on this note to pledge the commitment of the Forestry Commission to providing the necessary technical advice and planting material to the Green Republic Project in order to be able to plant trees across the entire country.

The Paramount Chief of Tamale, Dakpama Alhassan Dawuni expressed his delight about the project and promised to galvanise the youth to take part in it.

