Greed of politicians result in rampant vigilantism–Rev Frimpong-Manso

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Prof. Paul Frimpong- Manso, has observed that political vigilantism has become rampant due to greediness among politicians.



According to him, “most politicians are interested in their personal interest against serving to improve the living standards of the citizenry hence they establish vigilante groups to execute their selfish agenda to the detriment of the country”.



Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso, who is also the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), stated that vigilantism is evil and a threat to peace, stability and national cohesion insisting that “the council supports the call to disband militia or political vigilante groups and will demonstrate in the coming months to protest the existence of such groupings.



“We are going to have a peaceful protest against vigilantism in two months’ time,” Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso stressed in Koforidua in the Eastern Region at an event to retire Reverend Alexander Ofori Amankwaa and wife, the immediate past Eastern Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church and former President of Eastern Regional Ministers Wives’ Association respectively.

Rev Amankwaa, throughout his 37 years service in the ministry, played various roles in ensuring political stability in the country particularly during his tenure as the New Juaben Municipal Chairman of GPCC from 2005 to 2014.

Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso indicated that “vigilantism is evil, it is wicked, it destroys a nation, it means you don’t have confidence in the police and the system, thank God the President is managing to bring an end to that.

“I am glad that he is now pushing for a legislation that will end this menace, I thank the media for being at the forefront, our message is still clear, GPCC will reject any political party that harbours and promote vigilantism.





“Vigilante groups can metamorphose into many other tribal and rebellious groupings to disturb the peace of the country if not dealt with as early as possible and

the clergy must intensify pressure on politicians to disband vigilante groups while ensuring that, the security agencies of the state uphold high standard of professionalism by being fair and firm in the discharge of their duties,” Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso noted. –starrfmonline.com