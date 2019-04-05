Grant calls for change in match schedules

Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant, has advocated for a change in scheduled times for matches to get the best out of players.

He said his players struggled under the sweltering sun and believed that when the organizers consider some of the starting times, it will go a long way to improve the quality of football display and spectatoring as well.

Speaking in his post Elmina Sharks match defeat, Grant did not hide his frustration about the timing of the match which made things difficult for both sets of players.

Making reference to the match, he said they were forced to play under very scorching temperature, a situation that makes it difficult for the players to give out their very best.

“The temperature today was bad for football. It was so hot. Under such circumstances, the players burn out very early because they get dehydrated and allow fatigue to set in early. I think the organizers must consider a change in times for the matches.”

In his view, matches could be moved to 4pm when the heat from the sun may have reduced a little.

“This makes it a little comfortable not just for the players but the fans as well. Sometimes the fans are not able to attend; not only because the games are not exciting but due to the fact that they find it difficult sitting under the sweltering sun.”

He attributed the Sharks defeat to pressure on his players to convince their fans about their readiness to go for the ultimate in the GFA Normalisation Committee special league competition.

Hearts fell to a Felix Addo late strike in their week two game against Elmina Sharks after missing the chances they created in the first half especially.

Having recorded a win in the first game, they appeared in a haste to score to sustain the standard and that put them under pressure, adding that, “when you are in a rush to score, you become edgy when you get closer to goal.”

But the defeat notwithstanding, Grant remained optimistic about their fortunes in the competition, indicating they have what it takes to bounce back strongly in their next game.

“Having sat out for a while without competition, we are all feeling the heat in the competition. It’s a good test for the clubs but we are ready to make a huge mark,” he said.

