GRA holds tax education in Ho

The Ho office of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has held a day’s tax education seminar here for its stakeholders and tax payers as part of the Authority’s quest to improve upon revenue mobilisation.

It was also aimed at educating them on their responsibilities and obligations under the Revenue Administration Act, tax issues and activities pertaining to the mandate of the Authority.

Participants included traders, contractors, hoteliers, owners of educational institutions, importers and exporters and representatives of government institutions in the Ho Municipality and its environs.

The participants were schooled on the Revenue Administration Act, VAT Flat Rate Scheme, filing of returns, record keeping among others.

The Head of Tax-Payer Service Unit of Ho Small Tax Office, Mrs Viola Ofasi, said the GRA was keen on organising such tax laws seminars to ensure voluntary tax compliance in the informal sector.

She noted that such seminars provide the platform for tax payers to share their grievances with the GRA and in effect enable the Authority to address those complaints to ensure an effective and efficient revenue mobilisation.

Mrs Ofasi hinted that though many customers in the Ho Municipality voluntarily honour their tax obligations, there were few who evade taxes which is a major challenge to the Authority.

She cautioned tax offenders to desist from such acts or face the full rigors of the law when caught.

She said honouring tax obligations voluntarily would enable the Authority to generate sufficient revenue to accelerate national development.

Mrs Ofasi also urged tax payers and companies to file their tax returns promptly to avoid penalties involved in late filing.

From Kafui Gati, Ho