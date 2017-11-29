GRA educates on tax obligation

The Central regional office of the Ghana Revenue Authority has embarked on an exercise to educate the public on their tax obligation to the state as part of the National Tax Compliance Campaign.

With placards with various themes, the workers shared leaflets and also engaged residents of Cape Coast and business operators on regulations regarding the tax responsibility of every Ghanaian to the state.

The tax awareness campaign which was on the theme: “our taxes – our future” witnessed a number of people anxiously asking questions pertaining to the country’s tax laws.

In an interaction with media personnel after the float, Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Central Regional Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority, George K.O. Amankwa-Boateng, explained that, the rationale behind the event was educate residents on their responsibility to pay tax and said that taxes are the lifeblood of development.

He stated that increase in venue had an astronomical influence on the number of infrastructural development that would be initiated by government.

He noted that a reduction in the tax revenue stifles development programme and therefore urged Ghanaians to ensure that they honour their tax obligations.

He further said that taxes provide the impetus for development, saying, “It stands to reason, therefore, that increased tax revenue would mean enhanced infrastructural development and more social intervention programmes.

Mr Amankwa-Boateng mentioned support for the Free Senior High School policy, improved road network, school buildings and supplies, modern hospitals and supplies, construction and expansion of water treatment as some of the benefits to be derived from the payment of taxes.

“The time has come for Ghanaians to live up to our responsibilities by voluntarily honouring our tax obligations at the right time and also at the right levels to avert sanction,” he said.

He further informed taxpayers that they can no longer continue to pay low taxes under the cloak of the Central Region being the backwater of the nation, saying, “We have established that they are doing good business here.”

From David O. Yarboi-Tetteh, Cape Coast