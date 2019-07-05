GPS receives ‘Best Government Use of Social Media’ award,

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has received the ’Best Government Use of Social Media’ award, by the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA), in Accra.

The award, which was the second of its kind to the Police Service, was in recognition of its outstanding service and innovation in engaging citizens through the use of social media.

This year’s event also saw the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, adjudged the Digital Leader of the Year.

The GITTA is an annual event, organised by Instinct Wave in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications to recognise outstanding products and diverse innovations that keep the Information Communication Telecom (ICT) sector thriving.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, was grateful to GITTA for honouring the police.

He said the award would motivate us to do our best in ensuring police-citizen’s engagements.

ACP EKLU said since 2016, the police had been active on “Twitter and Facebook with over 180,000 followers keeping us on our toes’’.

He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has since dedicated the award to the GPS followers and partners of social media.

