GPL players grateful to SSNIT

PLAYERS of the Ghana Premier League have expressed profound appreciation to the Social Security and National Insurance (SSNIT) for compelling club owners to enroll them to the Social Security Scheme.

According to them, even though they are also workers, they were left out of the scheme since the commencement of the Ghana premier league football in 2003.

“We sign contracts for one, two or more years and we didn’t understand why the scheme failed to cover us earlier,” a player who spoke to the Times Sports at the weekend stated.

SSNIT’s Code of Ethics (Act 766, 2008 Act of Parliament) forbids the disclosure of names of clients.

According to Times Sports sources, 14 out of the 16 clubs that participated in the Premier League last season have been duly registered with the SSNIT scheme – and have been contributing regularly as well for their technical and playing body.

Clubs that are hooked on the scheme are Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Liberty Professionals, Accra Great Olympics (now relegated), Tema Youth, AshantiGold SC, Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks. Others are Medeama SC, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Inter Allies and Bolga All Stars – before they slumped into the drop.

Surprisingly, 2016 premiership champions Wa All Stars do not have their players on the scheme.

One name on the lips of players who came up for praise was Joseph Nkoo, the Compliance Assist Officer of SSNIT (Junior Division), currently in the Sunyani Branch Office – who was said to have subjected management of the various clubs to exhaustive pressure until they caved in to the demands of SSNIT.

“We had no voice to complain because of fear of victimization from our team owners. But Mr. Nkoo promised to fight for us, assuring us he was not going to disclose our identity and he kept his word. We shall forever be grateful to him,” the players echoed.

When contacted, Mr Nkoo confirmed the story but said he would not have achieved that feat without the tacit support of his former managers like Mr Frank Mobila, Joss Bougre, Anthony Cobbinah , Madam Eva, Madam Freda , Madam Gertrude Anyinsah (currently the Area manager) and Mr Adjei Foster Kwadwo (current Branch manager).

“They gave me all the support I needed to ensure the campaign becomes a huge success,” added Nkoo, who is also the Communications Director of the Brong Ahafo Circles Council (BACC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Asked if the scheme would be extended to cover other sporting engagements, Mr. Nkoo said it was possible, “but I would have to find out from my bosses on the way forward.”

Mr. Nkoo was also grateful to the SSNIT Cape Coast Branch Manager, Adabraka , Tema, Asafo, Tarkwa, Obuasi and branch managers who, he said, played phenomenal roles in executing the registration of players to the scheme.



By John Vigah