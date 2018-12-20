GPHA keen on developing Takoradi as oil hub – Director of Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) will soon announce a partner that will help in developing Takoradi as the oil hub of the country, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, Director the Takoradi Port has announced.

According to him, the construction of an oil hub remained a major priority for the board and management of the GPHA and the search for a partner for that purpose was at an advanced stage, stressing that “very soon we will hear very good news.”

Captain Afadzi revealed this at the 2018 stakeholders’ cocktail party held on Wednesday at the Takoradi Port.

He explained as part of the large project, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) had earmarked six blocks for oil and gas development in the Western Basin of Ghana, adding that “the port would continue to be the main strategic support base of the industry.”

“We will fully support the current onshore explorations of oil and gas in the Volta Basin which covers 40 per cent of Ghana’s land mass with 103,600 sqm and covers parts of the Northern, Volta, Eastern, Brong-Ahafo and Ashanti Regions,” he added.

Captain Afadzi said the Black Ivy Group was also poised to begin ground works on the 405 acre industrial park at the Yabiw Free Zone site, 25-kilometres away from the Takoradi Port,early next year, adding that, “already DHL, Bosch and KNAUF are committed to the project.”

He assured that management was committed to continuously invest in both facilities and operations to facilitate a quick, cost effective and safe environment for business.

Captain Afadzi declared that “We are committed to transform the way we operate and will continuously improve our ability to be a world class port, the dominant oil and gas hub of West Africa. Our employees cherish partners have continued to meet the challenges of our industry and to excel despite the setbacks.”

Touching on 2018 strategic plans, the Director of Takoradi Port said, Jan De Null handed over an additional 200 metres quay wall of the new baulk jetty to the GPHA bringing the total operational quay to 600 metre, adding that “funds has also has been secured for the remaining 200 quay wall to be handed over by the end of April 2019.”

This, Captain Afadzi stated would signify the completion of the 800 metres quay wall of the new bulk jetty.

He further explained that the Seainvest negotiations for the managementof the new baulk jetty was at advance stage at the Ministry of Transport and that the consultant had submitted an analysis document to Cabinet for consideration and soon the project would commence.

“Works commenced on the 300/14 depth new oil jetty by Amandi. In total as at November ending 2018,55 percent of the project has been completed and all things being equal, the new jetty will become operational,” he stated.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Takoradi