‘Govt will build resilient economy for businesses to thrive’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government will put the right structures in place to enable businesses to grow and create jobs, despite the events in the global economy.

The President said although the government would take keen interest in global economic conditions, it would build a strong economy capable of resisting unfavourable global economic conditions.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at a panel discussion with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall at the Africa Chief Executives Forum in Switzerland, monitored here in Accra yesterday.

He said the government would focus on ensuring that Ghanaian businesses were strong and capable of creating jobs for the youth, even if the global economy was in recess.

“Too much of our development has centered on thinking beyond our borders. So there is a system of dependence, a system that has led us into a situation where we are chronically dependent on foreign aids even for basic things like providing healthcare and education for our people”.

“The attitude that we have come with into government is to begin a trajectory that is designed to take Ghana beyond aid. To take Ghana to a place whereby we can mobilise the human and material resources we have in our country so that we can make independent decision on our own,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that government would harness the ingenuity, creativity and entrepreneurial talents of Ghanaians to position the country beyond aid.

He said the government inherited an economy which had a debt to GDP ratio of 74 per cent, high level of unemployment, among others and expressed the commitment to work with his team of ministers to turn things around.

On governance in Africa, President Akufo-Addo commended President Sall for his role in ensuring peace and stability in The Gambia during the country’s election misunderstanding last year.

He also commended former President John Dramani Mahama for his role in ensuring peace and stability in The Gambia

“The dignified and respectful manner in accepting the verdict of the Ghanaian people and assisting in the transition of power from his administration to mine was an example that had to be held up before President Jameh and the Gambian people. His presence in the meditating team was symbolic,” he said.

He said the former president’s conduct was an exceptionally important lesson for the West African region and the continent and urged other African leaders to stop manipulating electoral processes and respect the will of their people.

